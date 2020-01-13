Home

Sylvia J. Hardin

Sylvia J. Hardin Obituary
Sylvia J. Hardin, 89, of Frewsburg, NY, formerly of Espyville, PA, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Lutheran Social Services in Jamestown, NY. She was born January 13, 1930 in Wilkes County, NC, the daughter of Earl and Stella Bare Wood. Sylvia is survived by four children, Virginia "Ginger" (David) Nagy of Frewsburg, NY, Cassandra "Sandy" Miller of Frewsburg, NY, Karen (James) Erne of Kelly's Island, OH, and Cheryl Hardin of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Houck of West Jefferson, NC. She was predeceased by her husband, Rex A. Hardin; a son, Randy R. Hardin; a granddaughter, Tanya L. Brees; three brothers; and three sisters. A private family service will be held at a later date. No visitation will be observed. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Frewsburg. The Peterson Funeral Home, Frewsburg, NY is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to Sylvia's family at: petersonfh.net.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
