Sylvia J. (nee Teshlin) Plutt, 93, of Painesville Township, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at her residence. She was born Jan. 30, 1926, in Cleveland. Sylvia loved her family and Slovenian Heritage, and had worked as a bookkeeper at Case Tech Alumni prior to her retirement. She was the loving mother of Frank J. Plutt Jr., James M. (Corrine) Plutt, and John A. Plutt; and cherished grandmother of Jessica (Joe) Yazvac, James Plutt Jr., John Plutt Jr. (fianceé, Elizabeth), and Laura Plutt. Sylvia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank J. Plutt; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Plutt; parents, Frank and Antonya (nee Zadnik) Teshlin; and siblings, Mary Trinco, Ann Falatach, Tony Zadnik, Albina Abram, Olga Sceranka, Agnes Rybka and Theresa Patrick. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a prayer service to follow at 12 noon Saturday. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 15, 2019