Sylvia L. Clapp (nee Wolford), age 93, of Euclid, exchanged this life for a better one on Jan. 24, 2019.
She was preceded by her husband, Rev. Robert B. Clapp; and is survived by her children, Sandy Ammon (Rick), Robert Clapp Jr. (Vanessa), and Thomas Clapp (Margie); her six grandchildren, Megan, Kelly, McKenzie, Hailey, Hannah, and Robert III; and great-granddaughter, Ella.
Memorial Service Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Willoughby, 4785 Shankland Rd., with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the above church or the Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 10, 2019