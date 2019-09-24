|
Funeral Mass for T. Michael Billson, 74, of Mentor, will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Mr. Billson passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Township. Born May 25, 1945, in Willoughby, he had been a lifetime Lake County resident, living in Willoughby before moving to Mentor 47 years ago. Michael was a former member of the Lions Club and a longtime member of the Republican Party. He enjoyed gardening and antiques. Mr. Billson was a restaurant owner. He was the loving father of Kathleen M. (Edward) Weimer, Casandra L. (Christopher) White and Ryan M. (Veronica) Billson; cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Joseph, Samantha, Julia, Alexandra and Ryder; son of Rita Marie (nee McGuire) Billson; and brother of Richard (Ginny) Billson and Deborah (Anthony) Zaharieff. He was also the uncle of John (Jenessa), and Peter Billson, Alex (Michelle) Zaharieff, Suzy (Gerard) Ardila; and great-uncle Gabby, A.J., Dominic, JoJo, Stella, Ava, Sophia and Gia. Michael was preceded in death by his beloved wife Cheryl H. Billson in 2018; and father, John A. Billson. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will follow visitation at Willoughby Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program at: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 26, 2019