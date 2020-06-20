Tami R. Carl (Seiler) passed peacefully on June 18, 2020 in West Salem, OH at the age of 59.Tami is survived by her mother, Janice Seiler (Megahan): sisters: Wendy, Bonni, Kim (Dean Wilkinson); son, Phillip Carl, Brandy (Anderson); daughter, Kelly Cika (Carl); grandchildren: Cayla, Easton, Emma, & Kinsley.She is preceded in death by father, Robert Franklin Seiler Jr.Tami was born on October 14, 1960 in Chanute Fields; Ratoul, IL to Robert & Janice Seiler. She graduated from North Olmsted High School in 1978.A celebration of life is scheduled for Monday, June 22, 2020 at the home of Kelly Cika. Family & friends are welcome to attend and celebrate Tami's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 7404 Chennault Drive, North Ridgeville, OH 44039.



