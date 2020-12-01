Tanya (nee Roberts) Polewchak, 91, of Cleveland, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Mt. St. Joseph in Euclid.Born Jan. 19, 1929, in Coshocton, she had lived in Painesville for more than 40 years before moving to Cuyahoga County.Tanya was an avid collector of antiques and collectible items.She had worked her entire life as a nurse with many Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.Tanya was the loving mother of William (Shelley) Polewchak of Kirtland and Jane Polewchak of New York City; and cherished grandmother of Reagan and Nolan.She was preceded in death by her parents, C.O. and Arizona (nee Riddle) Roberts; and siblings, Andrew, Abe and Woody Roberts and Gloria (nee Roberts) Williams.Private family services will be held, and fruit trees will be planted in her honor in the spring.In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
