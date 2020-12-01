1/1
Taylor Makenzie Gliesman
Taylor Makenzie Gliesman, age 24 of Mentor, died on November 24, 2020. She was born on April 1, 1996 in Painesville and had been a lifelong area resident. Taylor was an artist and writer. She loved painting, drawing, and poetry, but more importantly cherished and loved her son, Leo and family.Taylor is survived by her son, Leo Keenan; mother, Deanna (nee: Mileti) Gliesman; father, Keith Gliesman, significant other, Brendan Keenan; brothers, Ian, Cody, and Evan Gliesman, maternal grandparents, John and Dixie Mileti; and paternal grandparents, Nancy and Tom Thomas.A walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5-7PM at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. A private funeral service will be held.Online Condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net


Published in News-Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
