Ted J. Goshen, age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Grand River Health and Rehab. Born March 23, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio, he was a lifetime Cleveland sports fan. Ted enjoyed boating, hunting, and most of all, spending time with family and friends. Ted was a member of the Polish Legion of American Veterans, having served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Prior to his illness, he was a longtime member of Northeast Yacht Club. Ted retired from Teamsters Local 407. He leaves behind his loving wife, Darla (nee Bliss); daughters, Traci Wilson (Tom Niehus), Tami (Duane) Fitzpatrick, Nikki Goshen, Deanna (Brian) O’Connell; and grandchildren Ronnie, Travis and Jacob Wilson, Brady and Brianna Fitzpatrick, Kayden and Kyler O’Connell. Friends received St. Jerome Church, 15000 Lakeshore Blvd., Cleveland 44110 on Monday, October 28, 2019 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass, Mass of Christian Burial, at 11 a.m. The family would like to thank all the caregivers he has had the past nine years.
Published in The News-Herald on Oct. 24, 2019