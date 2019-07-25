|
Teona D. Martin, 33, died Thursday, July 18, in Columbus, OH. Teona graduated from Harvey High School in 2004 and attended The Ohio State University. She enjoyed socializing, being with her family, and OSU football. She was also an advocate for LGBTQ rights. Survivors include her mother, Lois Martin, of Cincinnati; brothers, Jonathan (Tristan) Earl and Justin (Jami) Gibson, of Cincinnati, Dennis Martin, Jr., of Painesville, and Lucas (Marlana), of Chesapeake, VA; sister, Tiffany (Marcus) LaCour, of Cincinnati; nieces, Kyla, Kiara, Sydnee, Olivia, Maya, and Noelle; nephews, Justin Jr. and Lucas Jr.; significant other, Brad Suel. Teona was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Martin, Sr. A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Union Community Church, 10959 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Painesville, OH.
Published in News-Herald on July 27, 2019