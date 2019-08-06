Home

Terence J. Wolf


1961 - 2019
Private memorial services for Terence J. Wolf, age 55 were held by the family and friends.Terry was born on May 27, 1961 in Erie, PA to the late Nathan S. Wolf, Sr. and Salome (nee Yushkiewicz) Blinstrubas and passed away peacefully on October 31, 2016 at the Ames Family Hospice House in Westlake, OH. Terry attended school in Mentor and later moved to Sandusky where he worked at Margaritaville and had his own limousine business. Fireworks were his passion and at the height of his career he was a pyrotechnician for Zambelli Fireworks. Engineering fireworks displays gave him great joy. Later in life he was employed by Cebar’s Euclid Tavern. He is survived by his children Joshua and Jessica; brothers: John, David (Sue), Nathan, Doug (Qi) and sister: Rosanna Babcock (Don); also several nieces and nephews.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
