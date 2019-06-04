|
|
A Memorial Mass for Terence M. Sebian will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 32 East Jefferson Street, Jefferson, Ohio 44047. Terence was born October 14, 1954 in Painesville, Ohio to Paul and Judith (Scaglione) Sebian. He passed away June 2, 2019 at Hospice House in Euclid.Terence is survived by his mother, Judith Sebian; John, his brother, and Anne, his sister; he was very blessed with many, many, dear and wonderful friends.He was preceded in death by his father.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to any Hospice or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Published in News-Herald on June 5, 2019