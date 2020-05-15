Funeral Mass for Teresa "Terri" Morris, age 70, of Willoughby Hills, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. (Social distancing will be observed.) Teresa entered into eternal life May 13, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones at her home. She was born Oct. 19, 1949, in Painesville, grew up in Wickliffe and upon her marriage, moved to Willoughby Hills.Teresa battled cancer for many years and never gave up. Her Catholic faith became stronger throughout her journey and she inspired others to become closer to God. She was a follower of St. Padre Pio and visited his shrine in Barto, Pa., every year. This gave her much strength and was very important to her. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, Godmother, aunt, cousin and friend. Her kids had paws and Teresa was the mother of many fur babies past and present. Teresa lived a full and beautiful life and enjoyed baking, especially making her favorite Pizzelle cookies, shopping, dancing, traveling to new places, watching sunsets over the lake, and spending time with her family and friends. Teresa loved everyone and always went out of her way to make others feel special. She will forever be remembered for her sweet personality, her positive outlook on life, and contagious smile. Mrs. Morris had worked for Lucent Technologies for 30 years. Upon retiring, she worked as a part-time bus driver for Hawken and Gilmour, and especially loved being with the students and taking them on field trips. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Ted Morris; sisters, Loretta A. (Robert) Dakes, and Florence A. Iafelice; brother, Loreto (Jenny) Iafelice; nephews and nieces, Robert Dakes (fianceé, Katie Coster), Christina, Regina, Loreto, Zackary Iafelice, and many other nieces and nephews; and cousins, Anita (Jim) Ward, Katelynn (Fred) D'Amico, Nathan, and Lucia D'Amico. She also leaves her dear dog, Pio, but never forgot those who passed before including, Phoebe, Fritz and Phineas. Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Loreto and Florence (nee Fatica) Iafelice. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in her name to the St. Padre Pio Group of Cleveland, c/o Cindy Russo, 550 Azaela Circle, Northfield, OH 44067. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.