Teri Lee Copus (Wickline), 41, Eastlake, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Although the cause has yet to be determined, Teri always knew when it was time to go, and she went peacefully in her sleep, next to her best friend and the love of her life. Teri was a mother, a wife, a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a friend, and so many other things to so many people, but most of all she was a light in this dark world and her light was snuffed out far too soon. Teri is survived by her husband, Jack Copus (35) and her two children, John “Charlie” Jelenic (16) and Annika Jelenic (14), all of Eastlake. Also surviving are her parents, Betty Childress of Euclid and Terence and Teresa Wickline of Willoughby, as well as her three siblings, Josh (Meghan) Wickline, Crystal (Dan) Camille (Brown), and John “Bull” (Lexi) Brown and many nieces and nephews. Teri was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Lila and Leonard Wickline, Rosalie “Grandma U” Urbas, and Shirley “Mawmaw” Childress. Visitation services will be held at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH 44094 on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a short celebration of life service at the end of the evening calling hours at 6:30 p.m. for anyone who wishes to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the family’s name. Those wishing to pay tribute can also donate specifically to Providence House in Teri’s memory.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 20, 2019