Terrance "Terry" Howald, age 72, of Wickliffe, passed away on April 30, 2019. Terrance was born in Cleveland, OH on June 13, 1946 to the late Thomas and Margaret Howald. Terry was the beloved husband of the late Donna Howald for 48 years; a loving father of Mike (Kristy) Howald and Diane Howald; a proud grandfather of Alyssa Howald, Samantha Howald, and Madison Howald; a cherished brother of Timothy (Judy) Howald and of the late Dr. Thomas (Dee) Howald. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. His greatest joy and sense of pride was his family. Terry had a passion for trains and collecting stamps. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus (Immaculata Council No. 3767.) Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake, OH 44095. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe OH 44092, with Father Joe O'Donnell officiating. Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Published in News-Herald on May 5, 2019