Services
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
Terrance J. Knezevic

Terrance J. Knezevic Obituary
Terrance J. Knezevic, 71, of Mentor, passed away April 23 after a brief illness.
He was born March 7, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio.
He is survived by his brother, Robert K. (Mary Anne); his nephews, Robert J. (Heather), Daniel P. (Candace) and Christopher J. (Natalie); and six great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. and Rose M.
Family will receive friends for a Memorial Gathering on Saturday, May 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the DeJohn Funeral Home, 28890 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills, Ohio. Private Inurnment at All Souls Cemetery.
Arrangements by Golub Funeral Home, 216-391-0357.
Published in The News-Herald on May 1, 2019
