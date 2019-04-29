|
|
Terrance J. Knezevic, 71, of Mentor, passed away April 23 after a brief illness.
He was born March 7, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio.
He is survived by his brother, Robert K. (Mary Anne); his nephews, Robert J. (Heather), Daniel P. (Candace) and Christopher J. (Natalie); and six great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. and Rose M.
Family will receive friends for a Memorial Gathering on Saturday, May 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the DeJohn Funeral Home, 28890 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills, Ohio. Private Inurnment at All Souls Cemetery.
Arrangements by Golub Funeral Home, 216-391-0357.
Published in The News-Herald on May 1, 2019