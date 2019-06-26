|
Funeral services for Terry Boyd Thompson, 54, of Willoughby, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Painesville Assembly of God, 10949 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Painesville.Mr. Thompson passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby.Born Jan. 11, 1965, in Painesville, he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 54 years.Terry was a longtime member of the F.O.P, serving as an officer with the Willoughby Police Department for 27 years. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, vacationing in the Outer Banks, movies, comics, reading and music. Terry was the life of the party and loved his family dearly.He was the loving father of Terry B. “T.J.” Thompson of Willoughby, Heather L. Thompson of Mentor, Jessica R. Thompson of Mentor and Jenna N. Thompson of Perry; cherished grandfather of Jayden, Braelyn, Camryn and Caelyn; brother of Kevin (Sarah) Alston Sr., Sonja (Bob) Fishleigh, Mary (Cindi) Thompson-Solivan, and Kristi (David) Seibert; stepbrother of Anita Mitchell, Timothy Washington and Walter Washington; stepson of Olivia Thompson; uncle of many; and former husband of Connie Manypenny and Christie Thompson.Terry was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Cooper; parents, William and Willie Raye Thompson; paternal grandparents, Frank David and Mary E. Thompson; and maternal grandparents, Willie and Alcolar Alston.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Painesville.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or light a memorial candle, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 27, 2019