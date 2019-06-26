Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Painesville Assembly of God
10949 Johnnycake Ridge Road
Painesville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Boyd Thompson


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terry Boyd Thompson Obituary
Funeral services for Terry Boyd Thompson, 54, of Willoughby, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Painesville Assembly of God, 10949 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Painesville.Mr. Thompson passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby.Born Jan. 11, 1965, in Painesville, he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 54 years.Terry was a longtime member of the F.O.P, serving as an officer with the Willoughby Police Department for 27 years. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, vacationing in the Outer Banks, movies, comics, reading and music. Terry was the life of the party and loved his family dearly.He was the loving father of Terry B. “T.J.” Thompson of Willoughby, Heather L. Thompson of Mentor, Jessica R. Thompson of Mentor and Jenna N. Thompson of Perry; cherished grandfather of Jayden, Braelyn, Camryn and Caelyn; brother of Kevin (Sarah) Alston Sr., Sonja (Bob) Fishleigh, Mary (Cindi) Thompson-Solivan, and Kristi (David) Seibert; stepbrother of Anita Mitchell, Timothy Washington and Walter Washington; stepson of Olivia Thompson; uncle of many; and former husband of Connie Manypenny and Christie Thompson.Terry was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Cooper; parents, William and Willie Raye Thompson; paternal grandparents, Frank David and Mary E. Thompson; and maternal grandparents, Willie and Alcolar Alston.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Painesville.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or light a memorial candle, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now