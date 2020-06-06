Terry C. Grant
1951 - 2020
On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, Terry C. Grant, passed away at his home, at the age of 69. Terry was born on February 23, 1951, to Corwin “Fritz” and Geraldine “Geri” Grant. Terry worked hard his entire life building successful companies and finished his career with his proudest accomplishment, as the owner/developer of Little Mountain Country Club and Little Mountain Estates. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Fritz; and mother, Geri, Grant.He is survived by his daughters, Heather (Chris) McCall, Courtney Grant (Jeremiah Urbas), and Britany (Bill) Hilston; sister, Tina Christenson; grandchildren, Kylie, Mackenzie, Isabella McCall, and Beau Hilston; companion, Roseanne Baldry; and cousins. A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at a later date. www.blessingcremation.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time
Blessing Funeral Home and Cremation Center
