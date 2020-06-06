On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, Terry C. Grant, passed away at his home, at the age of 69. Terry was born on February 23, 1951, to Corwin “Fritz” and Geraldine “Geri” Grant. Terry worked hard his entire life building successful companies and finished his career with his proudest accomplishment, as the owner/developer of Little Mountain Country Club and Little Mountain Estates. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Fritz; and mother, Geri, Grant.He is survived by his daughters, Heather (Chris) McCall, Courtney Grant (Jeremiah Urbas), and Britany (Bill) Hilston; sister, Tina Christenson; grandchildren, Kylie, Mackenzie, Isabella McCall, and Beau Hilston; companion, Roseanne Baldry; and cousins. A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at a later date. www.blessingcremation.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.