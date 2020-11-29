1/1
Terry T. Lyon Sr.
Terry T. Lyon Sr., age 79 of Concord, passed away November 27, 2020 at LakeWest Medical Center in Willoughby. He was born January 26, 1941 in Cleveland to the late Edwin and Erla Lyon.Terry was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He started his working career at Kinkoff Meats in Shoregate as a meat cutter and retired at General Motors/Euclid Fisher Body as a security guard. Upon retirement, he worked at Fowler’s Mill Golf Course in Munson for 25 years. Terry was an avid golfer and music lover with a great sense of humor. He loved his Browns, Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes. Most importantly, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren and going to their sporting events and teaching them golf.Terry was the loving husband for 57 years of Roberta J. Lyon (nee Aquila); dearest father of Victoria (Paul) Liuzzo, Terry T. (Connie) Lyon Jr. and Doreen Lyon; beloved grandfather of Erika, Rachel and Vince Liuzzo, Tony and Gina Lyon; brother of Donna (Lenin-deceased) Occhionero, Cheryl (Ken) Konet and the late Edwin (Ilona) Lyon; uncle of many.The Lyon family will receive friends from 11:30 am – 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord. A Funeral Mass will follow at Noon at the church. Entombment at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing.Donations can be made in Terry’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com



Published in News-Herald from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
