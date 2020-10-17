1/1
Terry V. Daniels
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry V. Daniels, 74, of Willoughby, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Fairmount Health Care Center in Willoughby. Born May 1, 1946, in Willoughby, he had lived in Houston, Texas for 25 years before moving to Lake County 15 years ago. Terry was a member of the Methodist Church in Ohio and Texas for all of his life. He was a graduate of Willoughby South High School with a 4.0 GPA, served as Class President, and was a member and President of Student Council. Terry attended Southern Methodist University in 1964, and excelled in football and baseball, receiving two letters as a pitcher, and made amazing accomplishments in amateur and pro-boxing mostly in Texas. Mr. Daniels was self-employed, operating a legal reporting service for 25 years in Houston, Texas. His brother, Jeff, wrote a 5-star rated book about Terry, “My Brother the Boxer,” which is available on Amazon.com. Terry was the loving father of Bret Daniels, Kerry Daniels and Dustin Daniels; cherished grandfather of eight; brother of Thomas Daniels, Jeff Daniels, Dennis Daniels and Debra Golebiewski; and uncle of 11. He was preceded in death by his parents, William E. and June L. (nee Mead) Daniels; and grandparents, Lyle F. and Clara D. Daniels. Family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a Celebration of Life service at 3:30 p.m. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
03:30 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved