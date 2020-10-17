Terry V. Daniels, 74, of Willoughby, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Fairmount Health Care Center in Willoughby. Born May 1, 1946, in Willoughby, he had lived in Houston, Texas for 25 years before moving to Lake County 15 years ago. Terry was a member of the Methodist Church in Ohio and Texas for all of his life. He was a graduate of Willoughby South High School with a 4.0 GPA, served as Class President, and was a member and President of Student Council. Terry attended Southern Methodist University in 1964, and excelled in football and baseball, receiving two letters as a pitcher, and made amazing accomplishments in amateur and pro-boxing mostly in Texas. Mr. Daniels was self-employed, operating a legal reporting service for 25 years in Houston, Texas. His brother, Jeff, wrote a 5-star rated book about Terry, “My Brother the Boxer,” which is available on Amazon.com
. Terry was the loving father of Bret Daniels, Kerry Daniels and Dustin Daniels; cherished grandfather of eight; brother of Thomas Daniels, Jeff Daniels, Dennis Daniels and Debra Golebiewski; and uncle of 11. He was preceded in death by his parents, William E. and June L. (nee Mead) Daniels; and grandparents, Lyle F. and Clara D. Daniels. Family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a Celebration of Life service at 3:30 p.m. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.