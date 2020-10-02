1/1
Tessie M. Lincavage
Tessie M. Lincavage, age 101, beloved wife of the late Tony; loving mother of Karen (Geoffrey) Miller, Toni (Paul, deceased) Simonetta; grandmother of Christine Simonetta (deceased), Lisa Starbuck, Christopher (Molly) Simonetta; great grandmother of Hannah, Chloe, and Anthony; sister of the late John, Adele, and Constance; aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews.Tessie died on September 29, 2020.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday October 5 at 11 AM at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St. in Willowick.The family will receive friends Sunday from 3-7 PM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby. (SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED).In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101 Cleveland, OH 44192, would be appreciated.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
OCT
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Church
Funeral services provided by
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
