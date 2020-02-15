|
Thelma Lee Hale, age 72, of Mentor, passed away February 9, 2020. She was born in Lima, Ohio on April 13, 1947 to the late Wesley and Madgie Hale. She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by many. Thelma loved to crochet and spend time with her family. Her family was everything to her. Thelma is survived by her children, Cheryl (Tim) Rodefer, Deatra Jill (Robb) Bailey, Raymond (Angela) Cox; grandchildren, Grady (Shellie) Devers, Lauren Devers, Brandon Devers, Dominic Cox, Alaina Cox; and great-grandchildren, Madison, Barbara, Abigail, and Carson. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas Hale & Dorothy Hale. A Visitation will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12 to 4pm at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Memorial Service will be held at 4pm also at the Funeral Home. Private burial to follow at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 16, 2020