Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH 44026
(440) 729-1906
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Kellerhall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore B. Kellerhall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore B. Kellerhall Obituary
Theodore B. Kellerhall passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol (nee Sylvester); step-children, Nancy Hoynes (Denny) and John Brockway (Pam); grandchildren; and his loving cat, Jeff. Ted served in the USMC for four years. He held many jobs, including truck driver, restaurant manager and dispatcher. He enjoyed the outdoors, photography and computers. He loved his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.), Chesterland, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, where Funeral Service will be held at noon. Interment Knollwood Cemetery, Mayfield Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joy’s Place at 12222 Mayfield Rd., Chardon, OH 44024. Online condolences at www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -