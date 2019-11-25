|
|
Theodore B. Kellerhall passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol (nee Sylvester); step-children, Nancy Hoynes (Denny) and John Brockway (Pam); grandchildren; and his loving cat, Jeff. Ted served in the USMC for four years. He held many jobs, including truck driver, restaurant manager and dispatcher. He enjoyed the outdoors, photography and computers. He loved his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.), Chesterland, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, where Funeral Service will be held at noon. Interment Knollwood Cemetery, Mayfield Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joy’s Place at 12222 Mayfield Rd., Chardon, OH 44024. Online condolences at www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 26, 2019