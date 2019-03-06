|
|
Theodore H. “Ted” Barger, 86, formerly of Willoughby, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 in Greenfield, Indiana. Originally from Anderson, Indiana, he was a longtime resident of Willoughby. He has spent about the last year of his life surround by family in Greenfield, at a nursing home facility.The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.Ted was a man of many interests. He loved golf, bridge, making model airplanes, trap shooting, and playing the harmonica. He also served in the United States Navy reserve for 14 years. Ted was a Glass Blower by family trade and sold his art for a number of years.He was employed by Delco Remy for 13 years.Ted is survived by his three children, Annette Shaver of Terrell, TX, Nathan Barger of Elkhart, IN, and Bryant Barger of South Carolina; and a number of grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. He also leaves two brothers, Lawson Barger of Anderson, IN and Harry Gene (Cindy) Barger of Pendleton, IN; as well as several nieces and nephews and their families.He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Phyllis Barger; and brother, Robert Barger.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 7, 2019