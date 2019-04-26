Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Church
32114 Vine St.
Willowick, OH
Theodore J. “Ted” Geiss, age 85, passed away Nov. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. He was born Jan. 14, 1933, in Cleveland, and was a U. S. Army Korean Veteran. Ted was the beloved husband of Estelle (nee Rodville); dear father of Ted Jr., Debbie (Guy Jenkins), and Laura; grandfather of Jennifer (Stewart Moyer); son of the late Theodore and Ida Geiss; brother of the late Ida Holland, Betty Gutka, and Rosemary Geiss; uncle and great uncle of many; best friend of Bill Stevens. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St. in Willowick.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
