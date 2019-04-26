|
Theodore J. “Ted” Geiss, age 85, passed away Nov. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. He was born Jan. 14, 1933, in Cleveland, and was a U. S. Army Korean Veteran. Ted was the beloved husband of Estelle (nee Rodville); dear father of Ted Jr., Debbie (Guy Jenkins), and Laura; grandfather of Jennifer (Stewart Moyer); son of the late Theodore and Ida Geiss; brother of the late Ida Holland, Betty Gutka, and Rosemary Geiss; uncle and great uncle of many; best friend of Bill Stevens. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St. in Willowick.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019