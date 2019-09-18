|
|
Theodore Joseph Thomas, Sr., age 83, beloved husband for 62 years of Bonnie J. (nee Smee); loving father of Theodore J., Jr. (wife Cheryl), Talun Xavier (wife Malaura) and the late Jeanne Marie Paratore; devoted grandfather of Gregory and Frank Paratore (wife Hanna), Theodore J., (wife Neysha), Ashley Reid (husband Alex), Jodi Kocevar (husband Tim), Teala Tripodo (husband Joe), Natasha, Bailey and Casidy; and great-grandfather of Dexter, Piper and Clover Kocevar, Charlotte and Xander Reid, Micah Paratore and Tenley Tripodo; cherished son of the late Joseph and Jenny (nee Carlozzi); loving brother to the late James, Philamina Marino, Angela, Michael, Ronald and Wayne. Ted was born in Cleveland on September 12, 1936 and passed away September 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. He graduated from Euclid High School in 1954, and lived in Kirtland for the past 40 years. Ted was a real estate broker for Thomas & Associates Realty, and before that, he worked for Addressograph-Multigraph. He owned and trained horses, and enjoyed developing land and building. Ted was a proud, hard-working man. He was loyal, loving, and everyone appreciated his wisdom. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Tribute Service Friday, September 20, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Private burial at Knollwood Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Ted at the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland, 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Friday 3 to 7 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Sept. 19, 2019