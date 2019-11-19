|
Theodore P. Barbush, age 62, of Wickliffe, passed away November 18, 2019. He was born on June 23, 1957 in Uniontown, PA.Theodore was an avid woodworker and loved cars.Theodore was the dearest father of Theodore; loving companion of Connie Meier; dear brother of Thomas (Mary) and Marie (Gordon) Hess.He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Marie (nee Totin).All services are private.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 24, 2019