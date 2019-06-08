|
Funeral Mass for Theresa A. (nee Chenger) Rockocy, 77, of Willoughby, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Stephen Byzantine Church, 532 Lloyd Rd. Euclid.Mrs. Rockocy passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Cleveland.Born April 15, 1942, in Brownsville, Pa., she had been a Lake County resident for 55 years, living in Willoughby.Theresa was a member of St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.She was the beloved wife of 57 years to Michael P. Rockocy; loving mother of Cheryl A. (Steve) Hawkins and Michael P. (Erika) Rockocy Jr.; cherished grandmother of Rachel (Tyler) Walters, Emily Hawkins, Paul Rockocy, and Lauren Rockocy; sister of Eleanor Untisz and Mary Ann Kramerick; and aunt to many nieces and nephews.Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Agnes (nee Fabrick) Chenger; brother, Louis Chenger; and brothers-in-law, John Untisz and William Kramerick.Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where a Parastas Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visitwww.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 9, 2019