Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
Theresa A. Walter


1950 - 2020
Theresa A. Walter Obituary
Theresa Ann Walter (Nelson), age 69, of Painesville, passed away on January 1st, 2020, at Hospice of the Western Reserve. She was born in Painesville, Ohio, on May 13th, 1950. Theresa graduated from Harvey High School in 1968. She formerly worked for IRC Fibers, May Company, Perry Schools, and Mr. Bulky's in Mentor. She enjoyed reading, sewing, BINGO, crafts, DIY projects, and word puzzles. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Irma Nelson; and brothers, Thomas and Michael Nelson. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, James Walter; children, Lydia (Angelo) Minardo, Jennifer Walter, and Geoffrey Walter; grandchildren, Nicholas, Sophia, and Angelina Minardo; sister, Kathryn (Lawrence) Kohler; sister-in-law, Heidi Nelson; nephew, Michael (Kyle) Nelson; and nieces, Meighan (Dylan) Binnig, Olivia Kohler and Emily Kohler. She also leaves behind her dog, Sami. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Hospice of the Western Reserve for their excellent care of Theresa during her final weeks. Calling hours will take place on Saturday, January 4th from 10 a.m. to noon at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville OH, followed by a brief memorial service. Graveside service will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Painesville. Online condolences, flower orders, and information at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
