Theresa "Tess" Rose Bakale (Baranauskas), age 54, passed away August 21, 2019 at Hospice of Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born November 28, 1964, Tess lived in Wickliffe for 28 years before moving to Montville, where she resided for the past 28 years. Tess worked in accounting at Wickliffe Country Place for many years, and then worked at Grimes Horticulture, in Concord, for more than a decade. Tess had many interests including pets, art, adventure sports, music, cooking, reading, and more. She was very proud of her home and family, and always made them her priority. She was a strong advocate for those less fortunate. She will be forever remembered for her positive attitude and ability to make others smile. Tess will be deeply missed. Survivors are her husband, Greg Bakale; son, Tim Bakale; mother, Rose Mary Baranauskas; siblings, Mari Lehmer (Ray), Joe Baranauskas, Cathy Dittmer (Kevin), Chris Shaffer (Gary), Jerry Baranauskas (Tracy) and Mike Baranauskas (Lisa); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Baranauskas. Contributions may be made to the Cleveland Animal Protective League, 1729 Willey Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113 or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 23, 2019