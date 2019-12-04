|
|
Mass of Christian Burial for Theresa DiBacco (nee Mira), age 85, of Willloughby, and formerly of Lyndhurst, will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor (please meet at church). Mrs. DiBacco passed away December 3, 2019 and was born on May 6, 1934 in Sant’Agata di Millitello, Sicily. Theresa loved to cook and bake for her family and was an avid fan of professional wrestling. Theresa was the dearest mother of Anthony V. (Dawn), William E. (Shelley) and Richard L. (Patty); devoted grandmother of Meegan (Jim), Jon (Gretchen), Anthony (Jessica), Matthew (Jayme), Joseph, Alyssa, Domenic (Chelsea), Danny; and great-grandmother of Paige, Madison, Luke, Rocco, Grace, Nick, Francesca, Cooper and Sophia. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Enio; and her siblings, Antonino, Maria, Biagio "Bill," Giuseppe "Joe" and Salvatore "Sam." The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019