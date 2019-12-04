News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa DiBacco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa (Mira) DiBacco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa (Mira) DiBacco Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial for Theresa DiBacco (nee Mira), age 85, of Willloughby, and formerly of Lyndhurst, will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor (please meet at church). Mrs. DiBacco passed away December 3, 2019 and was born on May 6, 1934 in Sant’Agata di Millitello, Sicily. Theresa loved to cook and bake for her family and was an avid fan of professional wrestling. Theresa was the dearest mother of Anthony V. (Dawn), William E. (Shelley) and Richard L. (Patty); devoted grandmother of Meegan (Jim), Jon (Gretchen), Anthony (Jessica), Matthew (Jayme), Joseph, Alyssa, Domenic (Chelsea), Danny; and great-grandmother of Paige, Madison, Luke, Rocco, Grace, Nick, Francesca, Cooper and Sophia. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Enio; and her siblings, Antonino, Maria, Biagio "Bill," Giuseppe "Joe" and Salvatore "Sam." The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
Download Now