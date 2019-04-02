Home

Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home
36000 Lake Shore Boulevard
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 953-4600
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home
36000 Lake Shore Boulevard
Eastlake, OH 44095
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Parish
32010 Vine Street
Willowick, OH
Theresa M. Lewis Obituary
Theresa M. Lewis, age 90, passed away on March 29, 2019. She was the beloved mother of Spencer (Joyce) Grucza, Robert Grucza, and Michael Grucza; cherished grandmother of Laurie Grucza, Scott Grucza (deceased), Jason (Laura) Grucza, Kelly Grucza, and William Grayling; great-grandmother of Bronson Grucza; beloved daughter of Julian and Maryann (nee Kalisz) Ostrowski (both deceased); sister of Helen, Evelyn, Edward (deceased), John (deceased), Joe (deceased), Frank (deceased), Margaret (deceased), Dorothy (deceased), Eugenia (deceased), and Martha (deceased).Theresa was an avid Cavs fan, loved Lebron James, spending time with her grandchildren, and horse racing. Funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalene Parish, 32010 Vine Street Willowick. Friends will be received on Thursday from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake. Interment will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens. www.jakubs.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
