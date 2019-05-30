Theresa Marie Baratta (nee Russo), age 100 1/2, known simply to many as “Granny,” beloved wife of the late Anthony; loving mother of Mary Kathryne Wilders (husband Richard) and Jo-Ann Stusek; devoted grandmother of Denton Stusek (wife Jackie), Laurel Kiehl (husband Jason) and great-grandmother of Sydney, Parker, and Jackson; cherished daughter of the late Mike and Josephine (nee Fratino) Russo; dearest sister of Daniel Russo (wife Dorothy, deceased), and the late Phillip (wife Christine, deceased) and Alfred Russo (wife Christina), Lucy Sterling (husband Edward, deceased) and Mary Platia (husband Charles); dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Theresa was born on November 6, 1918 in Cleveland and passed away on May 30, 2019. She was a resident of Willoughby Hills for 23 years, previously Highland Heights. Theresa volunteered in many charitable organizations, worked in the voting booth, and belonged to the Highland Heights Democratic Club. She graduated from Wickliffe High School in 1936 and was a proud Homemaker. Theresa greatly enjoyed and loved to bake cookies for her family and friends in her free time. She also enjoyed listening to old Country and Western music. Theresa was very strong, reserved, and had a good send of humor. She loved to tell stories and was very family oriented. Theresa will be dearly missed by all. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Paschal Baylon Parish, 5384 Wilson Mills Rd., Highland Heights, OH 44143. Entombment following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Theresa at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Sunday 2 to 6 PM. Online obituary, guestbook, & order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary