1/1
Theresa Marie "Terry" Gamber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa “Terry” Marie Gamber, age 94 of Willowick, passed away September 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born May 17, 1926 in Rossiter, PA to the late Louis and Barbara Gamber.Theresa retired from Picker X-Ray as a coil winder. She loved spending time with family, their pets and loved ones. She enjoyed cooking, sharing meals and baking special birthday cakes. She was an active walker and exercised daily. She was a Perpetual Adoration Volunteer at Saint Justin Martyr Church.Theresa is the loving mother of the late Diana (Ed) Burke.Survivors include daughter Donna (Tony) Antenucci, Debbie (Gary) Slatinsky, Denise (Ken) Hoefle; grandmother of Jen (Brian) Barwidi, Ricky (Jenna) Hoefle, Matt (Laura) Antenucci, Amanda Antenucci and Krista (Ryan) Lose; great grandmother of Tyler, Colin, Logan, Carter, Ethan and Matteo; sister of Katherine Rosa; godmother of Bill Lee and Terry Ward; aunt to many niece and nephews.She was the sister of the late Rachel Massaro, Mary Lee, Helen Wood, Sammy Gamber, Richard Gamber, Tony Gamber, Jim Gamber and John Gamber;The family will have a private burial at Whitehaven Memorial Park and a celebration of life to follow in the spring 2021.Donations can be made in Theresa’s name to Our Lady of the Lourdes Shrine, 21281 Chardon Rd., Euclid, OH 44117.Arrangements were entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral and Cremation Services.To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved