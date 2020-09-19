Theresa “Terry” Marie Gamber, age 94 of Willowick, passed away September 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born May 17, 1926 in Rossiter, PA to the late Louis and Barbara Gamber.Theresa retired from Picker X-Ray as a coil winder. She loved spending time with family, their pets and loved ones. She enjoyed cooking, sharing meals and baking special birthday cakes. She was an active walker and exercised daily. She was a Perpetual Adoration Volunteer at Saint Justin Martyr Church.Theresa is the loving mother of the late Diana (Ed) Burke.Survivors include daughter Donna (Tony) Antenucci, Debbie (Gary) Slatinsky, Denise (Ken) Hoefle; grandmother of Jen (Brian) Barwidi, Ricky (Jenna) Hoefle, Matt (Laura) Antenucci, Amanda Antenucci and Krista (Ryan) Lose; great grandmother of Tyler, Colin, Logan, Carter, Ethan and Matteo; sister of Katherine Rosa; godmother of Bill Lee and Terry Ward; aunt to many niece and nephews.She was the sister of the late Rachel Massaro, Mary Lee, Helen Wood, Sammy Gamber, Richard Gamber, Tony Gamber, Jim Gamber and John Gamber;The family will have a private burial at Whitehaven Memorial Park and a celebration of life to follow in the spring 2021.Donations can be made in Theresa’s name to Our Lady of the Lourdes Shrine, 21281 Chardon Rd., Euclid, OH 44117.Arrangements were entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral and Cremation Services.To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com