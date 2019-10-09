|
Theresa Randa, 73, passed on October 8, 2019 at Lake West Hospital after a long fight with lung disease. Her celebration of life will be held at Willoughby Brewing Company on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Her favorites, appetizers and tea, will be served in her honor. Theresa was born on May 6, 1946 in Cleveland, Ohio to Dorothy McClain and Raymond Foley. Theresa raised two beautiful daughters, Cathy and JoAnn. Theresa met Russell Randa and married on July 10, 1993. Russell and Theresa loved their home in Mentor, Ohio and many visits to their second home in Naples, Florida. Theresa was a loving and cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dear friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her fun, spunky self. She enjoyed decorating her home for every holiday. She was active in her church and enjoyed going to her weekly bible study. She would always donate to the humane society and the battered women’s shelter. In her spare time, she loved all activities related to crafting (painting, sewing, and crocheting). Theresa had a big sweet tooth and could never turn down a dessert with teatime. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters and great-granddaughters. She loved going on walks with her husband every evening. Her family paid this tribute to her, "The life of one we love is never lost. Its influence goes on through all the lives its ever touched." She is survived by her husband, Russell Randa; daughters, Cathy Picozzi and JoAnn Rymer; sons-in-law, Scott Rymer and Vince Picozzi; granddaughters, Jacquie Rymer and Jessica Rymer; great-granddaughters, Vaeda Branham and Maizie Branham; sister, Carrie McCall; brother, Raymond Foley; sister-in-law, Barb Applegarth; and brother-in-law, Bob Applegarth. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Foley; mother, Dorothy McClain; and her dog, Emma.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 10, 2019