1/1
Theresa S. Klug
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa S. Klug, age 85, of Winter Garden, Florida, formerly of Eastlake, Ohio, passed away July 6, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, on November 1, 1934, to the late Dominic and Sue Rinaldi. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by many. Theresa is survived by her children, Sandra (Richard) Filipowicz of Winter Garden, Florida, Arnold J. (Lori) Klug Jr. of Madison, Roberta A. Klug of Mentor, and Margaret A. Kolschetzky of Mentor. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Theresa also leaves behind her brother, Anthony (Vicky) Rinaldi of Eastlake. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Arnold J. Klug, Sr.; and her siblings, Loretta (Townsend) Myers and Cora (Joseph) Erbeznik. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. Burial at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved