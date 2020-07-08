Theresa S. Klug, age 85, of Winter Garden, Florida, formerly of Eastlake, Ohio, passed away July 6, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, on November 1, 1934, to the late Dominic and Sue Rinaldi. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by many. Theresa is survived by her children, Sandra (Richard) Filipowicz of Winter Garden, Florida, Arnold J. (Lori) Klug Jr. of Madison, Roberta A. Klug of Mentor, and Margaret A. Kolschetzky of Mentor. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Theresa also leaves behind her brother, Anthony (Vicky) Rinaldi of Eastlake. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Arnold J. Klug, Sr.; and her siblings, Loretta (Townsend) Myers and Cora (Joseph) Erbeznik. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. Burial at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.