Funeral mass for Theresa Safigan (nee Sivia), age 79, of Eastlake, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Justin Martyr Parish, 35781 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery. Theresa was born in Cleveland to the late John and Catherine (nee Rocz) Sivia and passed away on October 9, 2019. Theresa was a retired executive assistant at Curtis Industries. Theresa was an active member of St. Justin Martyr Parish where she was chair of the Stewardship Commission and served on many committees. She was a library aide at the former St. Justin Martyr day school. Theresa is the beloved wife of the late Clement Safigan; sister of the following deceased: Rose Hannus, Catherine, John, Joseph, Lawrence and Mary Cefaratti; and a dear aunt and friend of many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Justin Martyr Parish. Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home of Eastlake is handling arrangements.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 12, 2019