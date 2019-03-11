News-Herald Obituaries
Therese Julia (Joyce) Kovar

Therese Julia (Joyce) Kovar Obituary
Therese Julia Kovar (Joyce), age 94, of Willoughby, passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 6, 2019.She was born in Cleveland, on July 2, 1924, to the late John and Ellen (Walsh) Joyce.Therese was a founding member of St. Justin Martyr Church and a parishioner for over 50 years. She was an active member of the Ave Maria Guild, the Over 50's Club, Lake Metroparks' Showbiz Kids, and a proud member of the Eastside Irish American Club. She was lively, compassionate, outgoing, fun, and happy. Therese was very physically active and led a healthy life. She enjoyed ice skating, swimming, had a passion for music, and was very gifted, allowing her to play the piano by ear. She was the last of her generation of family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, who will be greatly missed.Therese is survived by her children, Louise Kovar, Cecilia (William) Clouse, Edward (Sylvia) Kovar, Judith Kovar-Sloop; son-in-law, John Derov; her grandchildren, Nathan (Kat) Derov, Daniel (Amanda Purnell) Kovar, William Clouse, Joy Derov, Tarah Kovar, Grace, Faith, and Hope Sloop, and her great-grandchildren, Logan and Amelia Derov.She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Richard Kovar; her daughter, Rebecca Derov; and her siblings, Mary Ellen, Jerry, Billy, Virginia, Tommy, and Katie.Burial will be at Willoughby Memorial Gardens. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Justin Martyr Church, 35711 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake.Visitation will be on Friday, 3 to 7 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
