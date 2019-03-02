News-Herald Obituaries
Thomas â€œ Tommyâ€ John Lorek Jr.

Thomas â€œ Tommyâ€ John Lorek Jr. Obituary
Funeral Services for Thomas “ Tommy” John Lorek Jr. age 54, of Paineville Twp. will be held 10:30 am Tuesday March 5, 2019 at Pilgrim Lutheran Brethren Church 9514 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Mentor. Family and friends received 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home 667 Mentor Avenue. Painesville.Thomas was born August 1, 1964 in Willoughby, Ohio to Thomas J. and Sherry ( Krauss ) Lorek. He passed away March 1, 2019 in Mayfield Hts, Ohio. He was a graduate of Riverside High School Class of 1982. He attended Kent State University. He was owner operator of PT Plus (Physical Therapy). Tommy was an avid Buckeye fan, and enjoyed all the sports teams in Cleveland. He especially loved. watching his children play sports.He is survived by his wife, Laura (De Palma); daughter, Brenna; son, Ryan; parents, Thomas and Sherry Lorek Sr; brother, Gary (Jenny) Lorek and nieces, Danielle and Allison.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 3, 2019
