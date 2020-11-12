Thomas “Tom” Purtell, 83, of Grand River, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Crestwood Care Center, in Shelby.Tom was born June 12, 1937 in Painesville to Louise {Jones} Purtell.He served in the U.S. Army. He married Betty Taylor in 1982. She passed away on February 4, 2013.Tom worked at Classic Chevrolet. He enjoyed playing horseshoes and was an avid Cleveland sports fan.Tom will be deeply missed by his brother, Jack Purtell of Ashland; nephews: Jack (Laurel) Purtell of Westerville, Jim (Joelle) Purtell of Vermillion, and Jeff (Theresa) Purtell of SanAngelo, TX; niece, Jill (Wallace) Albrecht of Franklin, TN.Tom was preceded in death by his mother; wife of 38 years; and brother, Robert Purtell.Memorial contributions may be made to Ashland Family YMCA at 207 Miller St, Ashland, OH 44805.Private services will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, where military rites will be held, with Pastor Randy Moomaw officiating. Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, Seville is assisting the family with arrangements. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com
