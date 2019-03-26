|
Thomas A. Chipps Sr., age 61, of Willowick, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at Kirtland Rehabilitation & Care, Kirtland, OH.He was born August 16, 1957, in Painesville, OH.Mr. Chipps was a former Manager at various Giant Eagle Supermarket Stores throughout Lake County for 30 years.Tom was a graduate of Mentor High School, Class of 1975. He enjoyed being a valued member of the Mentor High School Athletic Staff, especially working with the football, basketball, and wrestling programs for over 30 years. Tom was a fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers and was an avid bowler and golfer.Survivors include his son, Thomas A. “Tom” (Jennifer) Chipps Jr.; grandchildren, Michael, Ryan, and Olivia Chipps; parents, Elmer “Tom” and Shirley Chipps; brothers, Daniel and Barry Chipps; nieces, Ashley and Brittany Chipps; and former wife, Kathryn Brickman.The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to , 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44106.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 27, 2019