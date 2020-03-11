|
Thomas A. "Tommy Ty-Rap" Curtis, age 78, beloved husband for 55 years of Carol (nee Burkholder); loving father of Christina Brown (husband Todd), Thomas (wife Holly) and Dion; devoted grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of three; beloved son of the late Joseph and Anna (nee Pastuick); dearest brother of Helen Joca, and the late Joseph, Charles, and JoAnn Dulc; dear uncle and great-uncle of many. Survived by his K-9 companion, Spirit. In lieu of flowers, please send your prayers. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Divine Word Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Tommy at the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland, 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Friday 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m., and at the Church Saturday morning 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Online obituary and guestbook at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 12, 2020