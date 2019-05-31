Thomas A. Gerhardstein, age 79, of Willoughby, and formerly of Wickliffe, passed away May 27, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Gerhardstein was born on April 5, 1940 in Tiffin, OH.

Thomas owned and operated Wickliffe Ignition for 30 years and retired in 2003.

He enjoyed fishing and being on his farm in Cambridge, OH. Thomas was also a member of FOPA for 43 years and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife Janice (nee Leaf); dearest father of Cynthia Medves, Tim, Randy (Monica), Lisa (Mike) Reder and stepfather to Scott Dippel and Jennifer (Bruce) Gunnin; devoted grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of three; dear brother of Ron, Gary and Carolyn.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Thomas and Richard; and his beloved dog, Princess.

Private family service will be held. Entombment will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.

Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.

To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com. Published in The News-Herald on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary