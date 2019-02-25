Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mullally Funeral Home
4600 Mayfield Rd
Cleveland, OH 44121
(216) 531-9411
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Greenaway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Greenaway

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas A. Greenaway Obituary
Thomas A. Greenaway, 71, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at Lake West Hospital. He had been a resident of Willoughby for 35 years.He was born on December 4, 1947 in Painesville, Ohio. Tom graduated from Eastlake North High School.Tom enjoyed watching sports of all kinds and on all levels. He enjoyed his garden, especially growing a variety of hot peppers. He also beloged to the VFW 1500 and the F.O.E. 2300.He was a retired heavy equipment operator 2 for the city of Willoughby for 31 years.Survivors include his wife, Denise (nee Dodaro); son, Geoffrey (Jenne); daughter, Katie (Zach); grandchildren, Jacob and Allison Dougher, Dexter and Ellison Mull; brothers, Horace, Jr. (Donna) and James.All services private.Arrangements by Mullally Funeral Home, 216-531-9411.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now