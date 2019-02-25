|
|
Thomas A. Greenaway, 71, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at Lake West Hospital. He had been a resident of Willoughby for 35 years.He was born on December 4, 1947 in Painesville, Ohio. Tom graduated from Eastlake North High School.Tom enjoyed watching sports of all kinds and on all levels. He enjoyed his garden, especially growing a variety of hot peppers. He also beloged to the VFW 1500 and the F.O.E. 2300.He was a retired heavy equipment operator 2 for the city of Willoughby for 31 years.Survivors include his wife, Denise (nee Dodaro); son, Geoffrey (Jenne); daughter, Katie (Zach); grandchildren, Jacob and Allison Dougher, Dexter and Ellison Mull; brothers, Horace, Jr. (Donna) and James.All services private.Arrangements by Mullally Funeral Home, 216-531-9411.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019