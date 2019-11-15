|
Thomas Anthony Cahill, 65, of Euclid, passed away Nov. 14, 2019, at his residence. Born Feb. 26, 1954, in East Cleveland, he had been a lifetime resident of Cuyahoga County, living in Euclid. Tom loved Cleveland sports. He was the beloved husband of 40 years to Sharon N. (nee Negolfka) Cahill; loving father of Jillian M. Cahill and Thomas F. (Jackline) Cahill; cherished “Pop Pop” to Austin and TJ; dear brother of Timothy Cahill, Therese Larabee, Christopher Cahill, Patrick Cahill and Michael (Vivian) Cahill; brother-in-law of JoAnn (Michael) Reynolds; uncle and great-uncle of many. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Kathleen (nee Moran) Cahill; brother, Robert Cahill; and brothers-in-law, Frank Negolfka and Dennis Larabee. Family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life at 4:30 p.m. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 16, 2019