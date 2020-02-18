Home

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
Thomas C. Blaszczak, 74, of Eastlake, passed away on Feb. 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Linda (nee Berardinelli); parents, Chester and Shirley (nee Ruf); and brother, Dale. He served in Korea in the U.S. Army and was a field engineer for General Data and Honeywell. Tom was generous to a fault, and he loved fishing, being on the water, NASCAR racing, the Cleveland Indians, playing Santa, and computer games. He was the devoted father of Mark (Lesa), Jason (Valerie), and Eric; cherished grandfather of Kayle, Nicholas, Daina, and Anthony; and dear brother of Jean (Martin) Stevenson. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Michael Mausoleum, All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. Arrangements by Jakubs & Son Funeral Home, Cleveland.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
