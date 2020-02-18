|
Thomas C. Blaszczak, 74, of Eastlake, passed away on Feb. 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Linda (nee Berardinelli); parents, Chester and Shirley (nee Ruf); and brother, Dale. He served in Korea in the U.S. Army and was a field engineer for General Data and Honeywell. Tom was generous to a fault, and he loved fishing, being on the water, NASCAR racing, the Cleveland Indians, playing Santa, and computer games. He was the devoted father of Mark (Lesa), Jason (Valerie), and Eric; cherished grandfather of Kayle, Nicholas, Daina, and Anthony; and dear brother of Jean (Martin) Stevenson. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Michael Mausoleum, All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. Arrangements by Jakubs & Son Funeral Home, Cleveland.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 19, 2020