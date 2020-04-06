|
Thomas C. Layman, age 72, passed away on April 1, 2020, at Madison Health Care. He was born Feb. 19, 1948, in Pursglove, West Virginia. He lived in Madison, Ohio for 10 years, formerly living in Ocala, FL. Tom was in the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed all sports, fishing, and his family. He retired from Sass Rubber and was also a coal miner for a number of years. Survivors include his daughters, Tamara and Terra; son, Thomas Jr. (Tiffany); and three granddaughters; mother, Wilma Layman; brother, David (Diana) Layman; sister, Rebecca Buck (Joe); many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan; father, Grant; brothers, Joseph and Carl; and sister, Wilma Rabbitts. There will be no services held.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 7, 2020