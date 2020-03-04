Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
6:30 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Zink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas C. Zink

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas C. Zink Obituary
Thomas C. Zink, age 28, of Willowick, passed away February 28th, 2020 at LakeWest Hospital. Tom was such a kind, loving, funny, driven man with a heart of gold. He loved music and his friends with all his heart and loved any interaction with his four-legged friends, but most of all, Tom loved his mama, Debbi. Tom’s home group was “Men In Action” in Mentor and was a friend of Bill Wilson. Tom is the loving son of Debbi Zink; dearest nephew of Bob (Rosie) Curtis, Ken (Patti) Curtis and Kathy Coan; loving doggies, Wilson and Maggie; friend of many in Alcoholics Anonymous. The Zink family will receive friend from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street, Mentor. A Celebration of Tom’s Life will follow at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements were entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -