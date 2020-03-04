|
Thomas C. Zink, age 28, of Willowick, passed away February 28th, 2020 at LakeWest Hospital. Tom was such a kind, loving, funny, driven man with a heart of gold. He loved music and his friends with all his heart and loved any interaction with his four-legged friends, but most of all, Tom loved his mama, Debbi. Tom’s home group was “Men In Action” in Mentor and was a friend of Bill Wilson. Tom is the loving son of Debbi Zink; dearest nephew of Bob (Rosie) Curtis, Ken (Patti) Curtis and Kathy Coan; loving doggies, Wilson and Maggie; friend of many in Alcoholics Anonymous. The Zink family will receive friend from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street, Mentor. A Celebration of Tom’s Life will follow at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements were entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 6, 2020