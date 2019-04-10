Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas Charles Haas, 82, of Perry Township, will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Cyprian’s Catholic Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Road, Perry, Ohio. Family and friends will be received 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14th at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Burial will be in Perry Cemetery. Mr. Haas was born December 2, 1936.He passed away April 10, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. Tom was first elected Perry Township Trustee in 1986 and served until December 31, 2005. During those years, he was appointed trustee in charge of the Road Department and Call’s Pond. He served as Township representative on various boards and committees, including the Lakeland Freeway Extension Association, the Lake County Health Advisory Board, and the Perry Economic Development Council. Tom was a licensed insurance agent for Prudential Insurance Company from 1963 until he retired in 1995. He served in the U.S. Army in the 1st Armored Division. He was a member of the Painesville Knights of Columbus Council 947, Perry Amvets Post 1971, Perry VFW Post 9735, Life Underwriters of Lake and Geauga ALU, Ohio Township Association, Lake County Township Association, a Serra Club member, and Past President of Lake County Right to Life. Thomas was a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Gelofsack-Haas; son, Charlie Haas; daughters, Jeannine (Doug) Rought and Marjorie (Gene) Lutz; grandchildren, C. Brandon, Joshua, and Chase Haas, Barbara (Joshua) Lynch, Nicole and Michael (fiancé, Alex Jenkins) Rought, Samantha (Jamie) Needhamer, Allyssa (fiancé, Joseph Howell) and Stephanie Lutz; great-grandchildren, Brandon Isaiah, Isaiah Joseph, Jacqueline Marie, Corbin James, and Tristin Joseph Haas, Owen Thomas, and Lillian Christine Lynch; sisters, Nancy (Lloyd) Grantham and Pat (Joseph) Cannon. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Jacqueline Haas; wife, Joan Haas; son, Joseph Haas; grandson, Richard Rought; sister, Gerry Sloban Finotti; and his parents, Charles and Essie Haas. Contributions in Tom’s memory may be made to St. Cyprian’s Church or to the Perry Firefighters Association. Published in News-Herald on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary