Thomas D. Currier, age 69. Beloved husband of 29 years to Gretchen Bowman; cherished son of the late Richard and Nancy Currier; dearest brother of Richard Currier (Annette) and Kathie Minton (Randy); loving uncle to nieces and nephews. Tom was a nurse in the Army Reserve during the Gulf War. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in memory of Tom to the Travis Mills Foundation, 747 Western Ave., Ste 1, Manchester, ME 04351. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please sign Tribute Wall at: www.schultemahonmurphy.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020