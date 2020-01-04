|
|
Funeral services for Thomas D. Miller, 56, of Perry, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor.Mr. Miller passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in peace at his home surrounded by his loved ones.Born Aug. 7, 1963, in Cleveland, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County, living in Willowick and Mentor before moving to Perry 25 years ago.Thomas was active in the Boy Scouts of America, liked agricultural activities, especially loved Hereford cows, and enjoyed being with his family and traveling.Mr. Miller had worked as a supervisor for Waste Management for 20 years.Thomas was the beloved husband of 26 years to Gina M. (nee Long) Miller; loving father of Anthony R. Miller (Kristin Leitenberger), Nicole M. (Brandyn) Alley, and John T. Miller (Sydney Mapes); cherished grandfather of Brantley; brother of Debbera (Robert) McLaughlin and Donald (Julie) Miller; son-in-law of Jean M. Long; and uncle of nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, George D. and Pattie L. (nee Shirey) Miller; and father-in-law, John N. Long.Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Perry Cemetery.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 5, 2020